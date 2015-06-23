SOFIA, June 23 Bulgarian central bank governor Ivan Iskrov said on Tuesday he will resign on July 10, three months before the end of his term.

The search for a new governor is already under way following the collapse last year of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) , which triggered the biggest banking crisis in the Balkan country since 1990s.

The central bank was widely blamed for the collapse and parliament is expected to hold a vote to elect Iskrov's successor on July 10 with preliminary hearings scheduled for Wednesday.

"Let this letter be considered as my resignation as of July 10," Iskrov wrote to Bulgaria's president and lawmakers. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Writing by Radu Marinas)