* Parliament set to vote on Iskrov successor on July 10
* IMF economist Radev likely to take over
* Central bank blamed for Corpbank failure
By Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA, June 23 Bulgarian central bank Governor
Ivan Iskrov will resign on July 10, three months before the end
of his term, he said on Tuesday, paving the way for smooth
transition of power in a move welcomed by markets.
The search for a new governor is already under way in
Bulgaria following the 2014 collapse of Corporate Commercial
Bank (Corpbank), which triggered the biggest banking
crisis in the Balkan country since 1990s.
The murky circumstances surrounding the failure of the
country's fourth largest lender prompted a struggle to restore
trust in Bulgaria's financial system and the central bank.
Iskrov's bank was widely blamed for the collapse of Corpbank.
"I sincerely hope that any political controversy and
partisanship that could frustrate the election within the
defined period, will be avoided," Iskrov wrote to Bulgarian
lawmakers.
Bulgaria's banking association has long urged parliament to
appoint a new governor to allow proper preparation for health
checks of the country's lenders in early 2016.
Preliminary hearings are now scheduled for Wednesday, and
parliament is expected to vote on a successor on July 10.
Iskrov had repeatedly said he was prepared to resign once
parliament agreed on a replacement. Last year, he accused
lawmakers of using the central bank as a "political toy" as the
crisis unfolded before elections.
"The move was expected and understandable, though it was
late given the spectacular collapse of Corpbank," said Daniel
Smilov, a political analyst at the Centre for Liberal
Strategies.
"Now, it's important that a worthy man be chosen as a new
governor as people are still waiting for the right analysis and
answers, related to the Corpbank's failure."
A favourite for the post is Dimitar Radev, a senior
economist with the International Monetary Fund, whose nomination
is backed by the ruling centre-right GERB party and their junior
partners, the Reformist Bloc.
