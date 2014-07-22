SOFIA, July 22 Bulgaria's Central Bank Governor
Ivan Iskrov said on Tuesday he was ready to step down provided
the current parliament appointed a successor.
In a letter to parliament published on the central bank's
website, he said he would not let the bank be used as a
political "toy" ahead of an October election, after the
institution was attacked for its handling of a banking crisis.
Parliament is due to be dissolved in early August.
Iskrov blamed a lack of political consensus for derailing
the planned reopening of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank)
on July 21, after the country's fourth largest lender
shut down following a run on deposits.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams,
editing by John Stonestreet)