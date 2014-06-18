(Adds detail, official quotes)
SOFIA, June 18 Bulgaria's deputy central bank
governor in charge of banking supervision, Tsvetan Gounev, has
voluntarily taken a leave of absence after prosecutors opened an
investigation against him, the central bank and prosecutors said
on Wednesday.
After the central bank released a statement, chief
prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov told reporters the investigation
related to Gounev's role as banking supervisor.
Gounev, who was appointed to the post a year ago, could not
immediately be contacted for comment. A spokesman for the
central bank said Gounev did not want to comment on the case.
Tsatsarov said the probe was linked to calls from an
activist group to investigate the financial dealings between a
banker and two Bulgarian politicians - none of whom the
prosecutors named.
On Wednesday, the central bank said it had blocked Gounev's
access to classified data once it was told of the investigation
by prosecutors.
The central bank said in its statement that "in order to
avoid any doubt that the probe could be obstructed, Tsvetan
Gounev has voluntarily taken a leave of absence until the end of
the procedures".
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Catherine Evans)