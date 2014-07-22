(Adds quote, details, background)
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, July 22 Bulgaria's central bank governor
Ivan Iskrov is ready to step down if parliament agrees to
appoint a successor, a spokesman for the bank said, adding that
Iskrov has submitted a letter with this proposal to lawmakers.
In his letter, Iskrov said that he did not want the central
bank to be subject to political attacks prior to an election due
to be held in October, the spokesman said.
Boiko Borisov, leader of the opposition centre-right GERB
party, has demanded Iskrov's resignation, saying the governor
has to take responsibility for a crisis that hit Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank) in June.
"The governor of the Bulgarian National Bank has sent a
letter to the National Assembly, in which he expresses his
readiness to resign if the assembly musters an agreement to
choose a new governor," the central bank spokesman told Reuters.
"The aim is not to leave the central bank without management
during a continuing political crisis," he said.
Depositors, unnerved by reports of shady deals involving
Corpbank's main owner, withdrew more than a fifth of the
lender's deposits in a week-long bank run. The owner has denied
any wrongdoing and said the run on the bank was a plot hatched
by his rivals.
The run prompted the central bank to seize control of
Corpbank for three months, block depositors from taking out
their money and commission an audit of Corpbank's books.
Sofia has estimated the rescue cost at about 1.5-2 billion
Bulgarian levs ($1-1.4 billion). The results of the audit showed
activities in the bank "incompatible with the law and good
banking practices" according to the central bank. It also said
that crucial information about Corpbank's loan portfolio was
missing.
($1 = 1.4498 Bulgarian Levs)
