SOFIA Jan 21 Bulgaria's parliament voted on Wednesday to dismiss the central bank's deputy governor over the Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) failure last year.

Corpbank was hit by a bank run in June, triggering the Balkan country's worst financial crisis since the 1990s.

In June, Tsvetan Gounev, deputy central bank governor in charge of banking supervision, voluntarily took a leave of absence after prosecutors opened an investigation against him. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)