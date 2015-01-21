BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
(Adds details)
SOFIA Jan 21 Bulgaria's parliament voted on Wednesday to dismiss the central bank's deputy governor over the failure of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) last year.
Corpbank was hit by a bank run in June, triggering the country's worst financial crisis since the 1990s.
In June, Tsvetan Gounev, deputy central bank governor in charge of banking supervision, voluntarily took leave of absence after prosecutors opened an investigation against him.
All 108 deputies present voted to back the motion, introduced by the ruling centre-right GERB party.
The parliament said that Gounev "did not impose the required supervision measures on the bank and did not establish violations in its operation". He also "had relations with the bank's owners, which did not correspond to his supervisory position."
Gounev was not immediately available to comment.
His successor will be proposed by central bank's governor Ivan Iskrov. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.