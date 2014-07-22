SOFIA, July 22 Bulgaria's central bank governor
Ivan Iskrov is ready to step down if parliament agrees to
appoint a successor, a spokesman for the bank said, adding
Iskrov has submitted a letter with this proposal to lawmakers.
In his letter, Iskrov said that he did not want the central
bank to be subject to political attacks prior to an election due
to be held in October, the spokesman said.
Boiko Borisov, leader of the opposition centre-right GERB
party, has demanded Iskrov's resignation, saying the governor
has to take responsibility for a crisis that hit Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank) in June.
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams
and John Stonestreet)