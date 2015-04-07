SOFIA, April 7 Bulgarian prosecutors charged on Tuesday former central bank governor Rumen Simeonov for abuse of office, and said he failed to act on a central bank report in 2010 that pointed to failings in how Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) was run.

Prosecutors said his failure to take proper supervisory measures against Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender -- which collapsed last year -- had created preconditions to threatening the financial interest of the state.

"The crime has been carried out with the aim to bring benefit to the shareholders of Corporate Commercial Bank," the prosecutors' office said in a statement.

Simeonov is the second central bank deputy governor in charge of banking supervision to have been charged with abuse of office since Corpbank's collapse following a bank run. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)