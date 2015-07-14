BUCHAREST, July 14 The Bulgarian parliament appointed a new central bank governor on Tuesday to boost confidence in the banking system after the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) last year and shield the lenders from the debt crisis in Greece.

Dimitar Radev, a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund, succeeds Ivan Iskrov on the top post as of Wednesday. Iskrov tendered his resignation in June, a year after the collapse of Corpbank.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Radu Marinas)