SOFIA Oct 5 Bulgaria's central bank plans to give legal protection to whistleblowers at local banks and to rotate auditors in an attempt to avert a repeat of a banking crisis last year.

The sudden collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), the Balkan country's fourth-largest lender, in June 2014 and subsequent corruption investigations have raised question about the way Bulgarian banks are monitored.

A parliamentary report found that Corpbank had been run like a "pyramid scheme" and accused central bank regulators of being "asleep". The previous central bank governor resigned in June.

The central bank outlined its plan in tandem with a report by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which found the bank lacked the resources and management structure to supervise lenders properly, and made a list of recommendations.

It plans "an administrative capacity related to the functions of early intervention, recovery and coordination of the restructuring measures, including stricter sanctions on banks for non-compliance with regulatory requirements," it said in comments attached to the report.

The central bank wants to extend its powers on personnel changes at lenders, and to give legal protection to the head of any internal audit "who has found significant problems that would affect the assessment of the suitability of the members of management body."

Corpbank's main shareholder was charged with embezzlement. He denies wrongdoing and says the run on Corpbank's deposits was part of a plot hatched by his competitors, in collusion with some state officials.

The report by the IMF and the World Bank praised the "cadre of dedicated and professional staff" at the central bank, as well as their "sound methodologies for assessing banks and banking groups."

But it said the central bank, "by vesting the majority of the powers of supervision in the Deputy Governor for banking supervision, exposes the supervisory function to risks."

"There are material concerns that the BNB is too resource-constrained to deliver effective minimum levels of supervision," it added.