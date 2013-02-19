PRAGUE Feb 19 The move by Bulgaria to revoke Czech power group CEZ transmission and distribution licence is alarming, news agency CTK quoted Czech Industry and Trade Minister Martin Kuba as saying.

Bulgaria's prime minister said earlier on Tuesday CEZ's licence would be revoked after nationwide protests against rising power prices.

"The situation for us is, of course, very alarming mainly from the point of view that Bulgaria, as a member of European Union, is proceeding in an entirely unprecedented way," the agency quoted Kuba as saying.