SOFIA Oct 9 Czech power utility CEZ said on Thursday it was discussing setting up a project company with Bulgaria's state owned Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) as an option to avoid the closure of its Varna thermal power plant.

The Bulgarian coal-fired plant, which comprises six 210 megawatt units, needs to be brought up to European Union environmental norms by 2015 or face closure.

The project company would fund environmental upgrades at three of the six units to expand their lifespan and then rent them, CEZ said. A proposal on how to proceed should be ready by the end of October, it added.

A spokeswoman at CEZ Bulgaria said the establishment of such a company was one of the options under discussion with BEH, Bulgaria's largest energy company, but declined to provide more details.

CEZ has cancelled previous plans to invest 100 million euros to expand the lifespan of three of the units due to unfavourable market conditions and after Bulgaria did not extend a contract for providing security to the power supply system.

The remaining three units will most likely be closed at the end of 2015.

CEZ bought the Varna plant in 2006 for 206 million euros and spent another 100 million euros on a capital increase.

