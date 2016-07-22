SOFIA, July 22 Chinese state-owned conglomerate
CITIC Group is looking at producing aluminium car wheels in
Bulgaria, the Bulgarian government said on Friday.
CITIC presented a plan for the construction of a plant in
the Danube town of Ruse, creating 300 new jobs, the government
said in a statement following a meeting between a Chinese
delegation, led by CITIC Group President Wang Jiong, and
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov.
The company assured the government that production at the
$100-million plant would comply with all European Union
environmental standards.
Chinese companies are considering investments in luxury
property developments, an airport and a metals mine in Bulgaria
that could amount to more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in
total.
Bulgaria is the EU's poorest country and badly needs to
boost foreign direct investment, which dropped significantly to
about 1 billion euros-1.6 billion euros ($1.1 bln-$1.8 bln) a
year after the global financial crisis in 2008-09 put an end to
a construction and real estate boom.
($1 = 0.9076 euros)
