SOFIA, Sept 16 Bulgaria's central bank on
Tuesday extended its supervision of Corporate Commercial Bank
(Corpbank) until Nov. 20, by which point it said a final
decision should be taken on the fate of the troubled lender.
The central bank took control of Corpbank,
Bulgaria's fourth biggest lender, in June and closed down its
operations after a run on deposits triggered the country's worst
banking crisis since the 1990s.
In a statement, the central bank said it had extended
supervision for two months until Nov. 20. It said a solution was
not possible until a clear estimate of the bank's asset quality
and capital adequacy due by Oct. 20.
The bank invited shareholders and potential investors to
offer concrete proposals for the bank's rescue between Oct. 28
and Nov. 20.
