SOFIA May 15 Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko
Borisov on Friday said all information linked to insolvent
Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) should be made
public so that "everything comes into the light."
The collapse of Corpbank last June after a run on deposits
triggered the biggest banking crisis in the Balkan country since
the 1990s. Its main shareholder Tsvetan Vassilev was
subsequently charged with embezzlement but he denies any
wrongdoing, blaming the run on a plot hatched by his business
rivals.
Bulgaria's central bank took control of Corpbank, shut down
its operations and put its own administrators in charge of the
country's fourth largest lender until late March, when they were
replaced by temporary receivers.
"Everything linked with Corporate Commercial Bank should be
unclassified. Deposits, companies, people, loans ... so that
once and for all it be clear what had been done there," Borisov
told reporters.
"It should involve everyone ... the accounts of political
parties or political leaders, if there are such, or members of
parliament, everything should come into the light," he said.
Borisov urged a special parliamentary commission on Corpbank
to propose legal changes that would allow information about
customers holding deposit and loans at the bank to be made
public.
Prosecutors have already launched several probes into the
activities of top central bank officials and Corpbank's
auditors.
Last week, they opened an investigation into the central
bank administrators at Corpbank on suspicions they amended
contracts of account holders who had enjoyed preferential
interest rates and were therefore not entitled to compensation.
Over 1,000 such accounts have been amended, allowing their
holders to access up to 100,000 euros ($113,340.00) in
guaranteed compensation, Borisov has said.
An opposition party has already proposed legal changes aimed
at making public the names of politicians with such accounts.
Earlier this week, pages of a log of visitors to Vassilev's
office at Corpbank in 2013 and 2014 were leaked to the local
media, showing the names of politicians, legislators and bank
and financial regulators as regular guests.
A Bulgarian court has declared the bank insolvent and opened
bankruptcy proceedings after an international audit showed major
failings in the way the lender was run that prompted a writedown
of two-thirds of its assets.
($1 = 0.8823 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova. Editing by Jane Merriman)