SOFIA Dec 1 Courts in Bulgaria and Switzerland
have frozen more than 600 million levs ($325.6 million) in
assets belonging to the main shareholder of collapsed Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank), who was charged with embezzlement,
Bulgaria's asset forfeiture commission said on Tuesday.
Bulgaria's central bank closed Corpbank's operations and
took control of the Balkan country's fourth-largest lender on
June 20, 2014 after a bank run triggered the biggest banking
crisis in the country since the 1990s.
Majority shareholder Tsvetan Vassilev was charged with
embezzlement in August 2014 but he denies any wrongdoing,
blaming the run on a plot hatched by his business rivals. His
whereabouts are unknown.
A court declared Corpbank bankrupt in April.
The commission said in a statement on Tuesday it sought to
freeze the assets as collateral in a future lawsuit that it
planned to file against Vassilev, his family as well as entities
controlled by them, which would seek to recoup 963 million levs
in assets.
The assets include stakes in 11 companies, shares in seven
other companies, money held in 20 separate accounts, four
vehicles, an art collection of 288 paintings and 25 real estate
properties and another properties in Bulgaria.
A Swiss court has also frozen 47.5 million levs worth of
Vassilev's assets, including property in Switzerland and money
held in four accounts in Swiss banks, the commission, which is
to submit a request for property seizure within three months,
said.
($1 = 1.8425 leva)
