BUCHAREST, June 20 Bulgaria's financial
regulator has ordered the stock exchange to suspend trading of
Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) from Monday to
Wednesday next week in order to protect investors and stabilise
the market, it said in a statement on Friday.
A run on Corpbank prompted Bulgaria's central bank to take
control of the country's fourth-largest lender on Friday and its
governor begged depositors to stay calm, playing down fears it
could spread.
"The Commission for Financial Supervision announces that it
has ordered the Bulgarian stock exchange to stop the shares of
Corporate Commercial Bank from trading for the period of June 23
to June 25 inclusive," the statement said. "The measure aims to
protect investors and calm and stabilise the market."
"There are no financial or economic reasons for negative
expectations for the development of the Bulgarian capital
market," it added.
