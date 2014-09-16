BELGRADE, Sept 16 Tsvetan Vassilev, the majority
owner of Bulgaria's troubled Corporate Commercial Bank
(Corpbank), surrendered on Tuesday to police in Serbia on an
international warrant for embezzlement, a senior interior
ministry source said.
Corpbank has been in limbo since June, when a run
on deposits prompted Bulgaria's central bank to seize control of
it and close its operations, triggering the worst banking crisis
in the poor Black Sea state since the 1990s.
The source, who declined to be named, told Reuters that
Vassilev had surrendered in Belgrade. "All appropriate
procedures are under way," he said.
