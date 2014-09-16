* Tsvetan Vassilev charged with embezzlement
* Corpbank prompts Bulgaria's worst banking crisis since
1990s
* Central bank seeks November decision on Corpbank fate
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Tsvetelia Tsolova
BELGRADE/SOFIA, Sept 16 The chief shareholder of
Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) surrendered to
police in neighbouring Serbia on Tuesday on charges of
embezzlement in the wake of the EU member's worst banking crisis
since the 1990s.
Tsvetan Vassilev faces charges in Bulgaria after a run on
Corpbank, the country's fourth biggest lender, in June
prompted the central bank to take control and close its
operations.
The central bank said on Tuesday it had extended its
supervision over Corpbank until Nov. 20, by which point it said
a final decision on the bank's fate should be taken.
Vassilev's lawyer confirmed his client's surrender in the
Serbian capital, Belgrade.
"Vassilev presented himself to Serbian authorities," lawyer
Konstantin Simeonov told Reuters. "From there, an extradition
process will start. The Serbian court has 40 days to decide on
the process."
A senior source in the Serbian interior ministry had earlier
told Reuters of Vassilev's surrender, based on an international
arrest warrant.
AUDIT
Vassilev, locked in a public feud with a rival at the time
of the run on Corpbank, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and
blamed the deposit run on a plot hatched by his competitors.
A Bulgarian court on Friday had rejected a motion from
Vassilev to have the arrest warrant lifted.
Vienna-based advisory firm EPIC, acting for Corpbank's main
shareholders and potential investors, is seeking to start work
with the central bank on a rescue plan for the bank, shut since
June 20.
EPIC has said it represents Vassilev, who owns 50.6 percent
of the bank, as well as an Omani sovereign wealth fund with a 30
percent stake and VTB Capital, controlled by Russia's VTB Bank,
with about 9 percent.
Efforts to put together a quick rescue plan have become
bogged down pending October elections, and analysts say no
solution is likely before a new parliament is set up.
The central bank on Tuesday called on shareholders and
potential investors to offer rescue proposals between Oct. 28
and Nov. 20.
It said the results of a full audit of Corpbank's books -
carried out by Deloitte, Ernst & Young and local auditor AFA -
should be ready by Oct. 20. That will provide the basis for an
estimate of the bank's capital adequacy by the end of October.
"Based on the results of the asset assessment of Corpbank,
the declared capital adequacy ratio and the declared investment
intentions of EPIC, a final decision for Corpbank should be
taken between Nov. 1 and Nov. 20," the central bank said.
The central bank has also asked administrators at Bank
Victoria, a unit of Corpbank, to seek final offers from other
commercial banks for the potential sale of part of the unit's
loan portfolio by Oct. 15.
It said the sale may not take place if a rescue proposal by
EPIC encompasses Bank Victoria.
