SOFIA, Sept 16 Tsvetan Vassilev, the majority
owner of Bulgaria's troubled Corporate Commercial Bank
(Corpbank), has surrendered to Serbian police on an
international arrest warrant for embezzlement, his lawyer said
on Tuesday.
A senior source at Serbia's interior ministry had told
Reuters earlier that Vassilev has handed himself in to Serbian
authorities.
"Vassilev presented himself to Serbian authorities",
Konstantin Simeonov, a lawyer for Vassilev, told Reuters by
phone. "From there, an extradition process will start. The
Serbian court has 40 days to decide on the process," he said.
