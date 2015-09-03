* Bulgaria, Romania kept outside EU's Schengen travel zone
* Graft-fighting plan designed to emulate Romania
* Corruption has deterred investment in Balkans
SOFIA, Sept 3 A Bulgarian government plan to
form a special unit to investigate high-level corruption failed
to win parliamentary approval on Thursday, increasing concern
about the country's professed commitment to fighting the
scourge.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, has repeatedly
criticised Bulgaria for failing to prosecute and sentence
corrupt officials and for poor progress in overhauling its
inefficient judiciary since joining the bloc in 2007.
Graft has deterred foreign investment since communism
collapsed in Bulgaria in 1989, and the EU has kept Sofia as well
as neighbouring Romania outside its Schengen zone of
passport-free travel.
The government's bill was approved by 101 lawmakers from the
ruling centre-right GERB party and the Reformist Bloc, its
closest ally, but 38 MPs voted against and 72 abstained citing a
lack of clarity in the draft.
"Bulgaria has a very bad reputation and everybody expects
some real actions," Daniel Smilov, a political analyst at the
Centre for Liberal Strategies, told Reuters.
"This (parliamentary vote) is a very negative signal,
indicating the lack of political will to tackle corruption."
Judicial reform was promised by Prime Minister Boiko Borisov
when he returned to power after a snap election in October. But
two of his allies - the nationalist Patriotic Front and
centre-left ABV party, abstained from Thursday's parliamentary
vote.
The anti-graft bill, which was rejected at first reading,
can again be presented in three months' time at the earliest.
"Corruption is a very serious problem in Bulgaria and
surgery is needed to deal with it," said Deputy Prime Minister
Meglena Kuneva, the initiator of the special agency plan.
"But obviously, some lawmakers were afraid of adoption."
The anti-graft bureau was due to become operational by the
start of 2016, and top posts, including the president, prime
minister and lawmakers could be targets of investigation.
Municipal councillors, directors of hospitals, and border
customs bosses could also fall under the unit's radar.
Kuneva has said Bulgaria wants to emulate the anti-graft
crackdown of Romania, where senior politicians including
ex-premier Adrian Nastase have been jailed.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Writing by Radu Marinas;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)