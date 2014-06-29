(Corrects first paragraph to read 'sought to assure' instead of
'reassured')
* President says bank deposits safe, no need to panic
* Message follows runs on two commercial banks in a week
* Bulgaria says there is organised plot to destabilise banks
* Parliament to be dissolved on Aug. 6 before Oct. 5 vote
By Gareth Jones and Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA, June 29 Bulgaria's president sought to
assure citizens on Sunday that their savings were safe and fully
guaranteed by the state, in a message backed by the central bank
and main political parties following a run on two major banks.
The bank runs have stoked fears for the financial stability
of the European Union's poorest member state and authorities are
keen to show Bulgarians they are fully in control of the
situation before banks reopen on Monday.
The central bank has said the runs on Corporate Commercial
Bank (Corpbank) and First Investment Bank are
part of a deliberate and systematic attempt to destabilise
Bulgaria's banking system.
It has vowed to take all measures to protect citizens'
savings.
"The money of citizens and companies invested in the banking
institutions of Bulgaria are safe and guaranteed. The banks will
continue to operate in a normal regime," Plevneliev told a news
conference after more than four hours of talks with political
party leaders, the finance minister and central bank chiefs.
The banking crisis has coincided with a period of political
uncertainty. Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski's minority
Socialist-led cabinet recently announced it would soon resign.
It has agreed to a snap parliamentary election on Oct. 5.
Plevneliev said he would dissolve parliament and appoint an
interim government on Aug. 6, after Oresharski's resignation, to
steer Bulgaria until the election.
Bulgaria has launched a criminal investigation to track down
those it believes have deliberately caused the bank runs by
sending emails and mobile telephone text messages randomly to
customers, inciting fears about the safety of their deposits.
ARRESTS
Earlier on Sunday, the national security agency said it had
so far detained five people suspected of involvement in the
affair, though it later released one of them.
"We have enough resources and mechanisms to deal with any
attempts at destabilisation. We stand behind every bank that is
subject to attack," Plevneliev said.
"Bulgaria's banking system is stable, well-regulated and
capitalised ... There is no banking crisis. There is a crisis of
trust and a criminal attack. These need to be overcome and those
responsible prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Last weekend, the central bank took over Bulgaria's fourth
largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank),
after customers, who were rattled by online and media reports of
suspect deals involving the bank, rushed to withdraw their
savings. The bank has denied any wrongdoing.
The run on Corpbank has shone a light on weak economic
governance in Bulgaria. It joined the EU in 2007 but remains
plagued by high-level graft which has prevented successive
governments from enacting reforms to revive a sluggish economy.
Despite its political and economic problems, Bulgarian and
international economists say the Balkan country of 7.5 million
people is not in danger of an economic meltdown.
Bulgaria has one of the lowest levels of debt in the EU, its
central bank is widely viewed as effective and well-run and the
lev currency is tied to the euro via a currency board, which
means it is shielded from turmoil in financial markets.
There is a broad national consensus in Bulgaria on the role
of the board as a bulwark of stability. It was introduced in the
mid-1990s after a financial crisis triggered hyper-inflation and
wiped out many of the country's banks.
"The currency board is unshakable," Plevneliev said, adding
it would remain until Bulgaria finally joins the eurozone.
(Additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sophie
Hares)