VIENNA, July 1 The Bulgarian banking system is
basically sound despite a run on two banks, an official from the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
"These bank runs were triggered by text messages and were
not related to underlying problems of the banking system, which
is well capitalised and liquid. There has also been a loan from
the European Union." Bas Bakker, the IMF mission chief to
Austria, told reporters at a news conference on the IMF's annual
review of the Austrian economy.
Jitters about the health of some Bulgarian banks have eased
after they caused a run on a major Bulgarian lender last week,
the central bank there had said on Monday, adding that the
Balkan state's banking system was functioning normally.
