* Year in office dogged by instability
* Snap election expected on Oct. 5
* Bank runs compound political woes
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, July 3 Bulgarian Prime Minister Plamen
Oresharski said on Thursday he would likely stand down between
July 23 and 25, in line with an agreement between political
parties to hold a snap election on Oct. 5.
Barely a year in power, Oresharski's minority government
agreed to resign after the coalition's biggest party, the
Socialists, fared badly in European elections held in May.
The prime minister's political woes were compounded when
Bulgarians flocked to two local lenders last month to withdraw
their savings, spooked by media reports, emails and text
messages questioning the health of the banks.
The government has blamed an orchestrated attack designed to
destabilise the banking system and has made a number of arrests.
Oresharski told BTV television he would withhold his
resignation until after July 21, when Bulgaria's troubled
Corpbank, the first to be hit by the bank runs, is due
to re-open. The bank was placed under central bank control.
"I have good reason that it should not be July 21; most
probably it will be on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday that
parliament will be able to vote on my resignation," he said.
A non-party technocrat, Oresharski's tenure has been dogged
by instability and street protests over endemic corruption. The
government has struggled to revive sluggish economic growth and
to stem a sharp drop in foreign investment.
Opinion polls suggest Boiko Borisov's centre-right GERB
party, whose last government was toppled in February 2013 by
street protests over high energy prices, will emerge as the
largest party in the new parliament.
However, Borisov may struggle to form a stable government,
having won the last election but failing to find allies. The
GERB party has said it will boycott parliament until deputies
convene to vote on Oresharski's resignation.
