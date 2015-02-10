SOFIA Feb 10 Bulgaria has picked Citi,
HSBC, Societe Generale and Unicredit
to manage its 8 billion euro ($9.03 billion) bond
programme over the next three years.
Bulgaria plans to access global markets in the first half of
this year and then again in the autumn to finance its fiscal
deficit and roll over existing debt.
The Balkan country, reeling from its biggest banking crisis
since the 1990s and facing sluggish economic growth this year,
plans to raise 6.9 billion levs ($3.99 billion) from foreign
lenders in 2015.
The Black Sea state remains one of EU's least indebted
members. The new borrowing will bring the country's public debt
to 28.4 percent of economic output this year, up from 18 percent
in 2013.
Bulgaria plans a fiscal deficit of 3.0 percent of gross
domestic product this year. It also needs to roll over a 1.5
billion euro loan it took in December to prop up the banking
system after the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank,
the country's fourth largest lender.
Moody's Investors Service has provisionally rated the
medium-term bond programme as Baa2, which is an medium grade
investment rating, with moderate credit risk.
Bulgaria's economic performance has been weak since the
financial crisis, partly due to muted demand for exports from
its main trade partners in Europe, Moody's said.
Other factors include a slowdown of investment and sluggish
consumption. Per-capita income is less than half of the euro
area average, but higher than the median average in Moody's
rated universe.
($1 = 0.8829 euros)
($1 = 1.7295 leva)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Louise Heavens)