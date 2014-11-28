SOFIA Nov 28 Bulgaria plans to sell 800 million euros ($1 billion) in treasury bills in early December as part of its efforts to raise an additional 4.5 billion levs ($2.87 billion) by the end of the year, central bank data showed.

The Balkan country needs the funds to finance its budget shortfall, estimated at 3.7 percent of gross domestic product this year and prop up its banks after the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank triggered the biggest banking crisis since 1990s.

Bulgaria will auction 400 million euros in one-year treasury bills on Dec. 1 and sell another 400 million in nine-month bills two days later.

The Finance Ministry has also picked Citi, HSBC , Unicredit and Societe Generale to provide 1.3 billion euros in bridge financing, that should be repaid by global bonds, expected to be issued in the first quarter of 2015. (1 US dollar = 0.8010 euro) (1 US dollar = 1.5671 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Williams)