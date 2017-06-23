SOFIA, June 23 Bulgaria is to start talks to buy
new Swedish Gripen warplanes to replace its
Soviet-designed MiG-29s but will expect Sweden's commitment on
investments in the Balkan country before signing a deal, the
prime minister said on Friday.
The question of which warplanes Bulgaria should buy has been
bounced around successive governments for more than a decade.
Talks about the Sweden planes had looked to have been
ditched last month when Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said an
interim government should not have announced in April it would
enter into negotiations.
The interim government pledged to enter talks to buy eight
new Gripens, made by SAAB, after approving a Defence
Ministry-produced ranking which picked the Swedish jet over an
offer from Portugal for secondhand U.S. F-16s and an Italian
offer of secondhand Eurofighter Typhoons.
But when Borissov took power, he said the previous
government should not have made the call on a deal worth an
estimated 1.5 billion levs ($858 million) as "the plane is not
the most important thing in an army".
Magnus Lewis-Olsson, Saab's head of Europe, told reporters
in Sofia last week it expected to enter into talks with
Bulgarian within months, suggesting the deal was still alive, as
confirmed by Borissov on Friday.
“Either next Wednesday or on Wednesday thereafter we will
decide when to start negotiations (with Sweden),” Borissov told
reporters after meeting Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in
Brussels.
“I told my Swedish colleague: we are making a decision, we
are negotiating with you first, then with Eurofighter,” he said,
adding Bulgaria would sign the deal only after commitment about
Swedish investments in the poorest European Union member.
Lewis-Olsson said last week Saab was ready to discuss
different financing options, including payments over a long
period.
Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov said on Friday
Bulgaria would not buy the used F-16s from Portugal because the
payment instalments in the first years were higher than
expected.
NATO member Bulgaria has said it wants to seal a deal by the
year-end to acquire eight new or secondhand fighter jets between
2018 and 2022 in order to modernise its fleet and improve its
compliance with the military alliance's standards.
Bulgaria joined NATO in 2004 and the European Union three
years later.
($1 = 1.7483 leva)
