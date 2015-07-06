SOFIA, July 6 To reduce its dependence on
Russia, Bulgaria is working to sign a contract with Poland as
early as July to service Sofia's Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets,
maintained until now by Russia, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev
said on Monday.
A standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine has
forced Bulgaria, part of the Soviet-dominated Warsaw Pact during
the Cold War but a NATO member since 2004, to walk a tightrope
over its military, energy and trade relations with Russia.
Turning to Poland for servicing the jets would mark another
step by a country once in Moscow's orbit to gradually switch to
non-Russian supplies, a trend that sped up after Europe and the
United States imposed sanctions on Russia.
"We will do everything possible to reduce our dependence on
Russia," Nenchev told Reuters. "Bulgaria is the only NATO member
that is almost 90 percent dependent on Russia. It worries me
very much and I would not like to continue in this way."
Bulgaria needs to repair its ageing fleet of Soviet-made
MiG-29 fighter jets. It has a contract with Russia to maintain
them that is due to expire in September.
"We need to repair six of our engines and we have made
serious efforts to find an alternative," Nenchev said, adding
that the price being offered by Poland was cheaper than
Russia's. "We held very dynamic talks with the Polish side for
several months and I think we could sign a contract this month."
POLISH MODEL
Bulgaria and other ex-communist countries have been rattled
by Russia's annexation of Crimea under President Vladimir Putin,
and by a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine,
where violence continues despite a February ceasefire.
Bulgaria is one of six eastern European nations hosting new
command units staffed with national and NATO soldiers being set
up in response to that crisis.
"I do not hesitate to say it. After seeing that the Putin
regime had a particularly aggressive behaviour to a sovereign
state, we cannot feel secure," Nenchev said. "We are negotiating
with the Polish side, who are our partners in NATO and managed
to break away from their dependence on Russia."
Bulgaria and the United States have staged a series of joint
military drills since the Ukraine crisis erupted last year.
Nenchev said more than 70 were planned in Bulgaria in 2015.
He said up to 2,500 U.S. army personnel could be located in
Bulgaria during such drills and he was authorized, under certain
circumstances, to allow a further 2,500.
"Our reproach to Russia is that it brought back something
that, until recently, was unthinkable in Europe -- war," said
Nenchev.
Nenchev expects Bulgaria and the U.S. to renew an agreement
early next year at the latest for the shared use of several
military facilities in Bulgaria, which was signed in 2006.
Last week, Bulgaria said it was looking to buy military jets
to revamp its fleet and is considering approaching Belgium, the
Netherlands, Greece and other countries for purchases. It is not
clear whether these would be new or second-hand planes.
"We are talking about a squadron but it is too early to give
more details," Nenchev said. "We are still considering what type
of aircraft Bulgaria needs."
