SOFIA, July 1 Bulgaria said on Wednesday it was
looking to buy military jets to revamp its fleet, amid high
tensions between NATO and Russia over the Ukraine conflict.
The government was considering approaching Belgium, the
Netherlands, Greece and other countries that either made or
owned aircraft, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev told reporters.
Bulgaria, and other ex-communist countries that are now
inside NATO and the European Union, have been rattled by
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea
and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Bulgaria, a close ally of Moscow in communist times, joined
NATO in 2004 and still needs to bring its aircraft up to the
alliance's standards.
Nenchev said Bulgaria was on the verge of signing an
agreement with Poland to repair its current aging fleet of
Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets.
"I guess that we'll sign an agreement this month or next
month at the latest. We'll get two or four repaired engines.
Then we'll assign the repair of 10 or 12 engines," he added.
He did not mention the Ukraine crisis or say when Bulgaria
might want to buy the aircraft.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)