RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
Please note that all times indicated are GMT.
The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story on the event.
Reuters 3000 Xtra users please double click on for country speed guide.
------------------------------------------------------------
Date Indicator Period Previous indicator
------------------------------------------------------------
7 Nov Ind output Sept +2.0 y/y, +1.0 m/m (Aug)
7 Nov Ind sales Sept +1.7 y/y, -4.7 m/m (Aug)
13 Nov CPI Oct +4.9 y/y, +1.1 m/m (Sept)
15 Nov GDP Q3 +0.5 y/y, +0.2 q/q (Q2)
------------------------------------------------------------
FRIDAY, Nov 9 * - Bulgaria observes a day of mourning as it buries the countty's Orthodox Church Patriarch Maxim, who died aged 98. * SOFIA - State Bulgarian Energy Holding is expected to sign a new, 6-year gas supply deal with Russia's Gazprom and take a final investment decision for Russian-backed South Stream gas pipeline.
THURSDAY, Nov 15
SOFIA - The Statistics Office releases flash estimate for gross domestic product in the third quarter.
FRIDAY, Nov 30
SOFIA - Deadline expires for filing binding bids for arms maker VMZ Sopot.
MONDAY, Dec 24
- Christmas Eve. Public and market holiday.
TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY, Dec 25/26
- Christmas. Public and markey holiday.
MONDAY/TUESDAY, Dec 31/Jan 1
- New Year Eve. Public and market holidays.
SUNDAY, Jan 27
- Bulgaria will hold a referendum on whether to build a new nuclear plant
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY EVENTS
-- The Labour Ministry usually releases data on unemployment in the second week of the month.
-- The Central Bank usually issues a balance of payments report on or around the 15th every month.
-- The Central Bank issues foreign debt reports in the last week of every month.
-- The Finance Ministry releases monthly state budget data at the end of every month.
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.