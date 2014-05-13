BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
SOFIA May 13 Bulgaria's competition watchdog accused three foreign-owned power distributors on Tuesday of abusing their dominant market position by setting unreasonably high prices for access to their power network to internet, TV and telephony providers.
Grid operators CEZ, Energo-Pro and EVN have breached competition rules and have one month to appeal the ruling, the watchdog said.
The country's energy regulator has also launched a process to revoke the firms' operating licences following a payment dispute with state power provider NEK. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova)
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.