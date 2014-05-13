SOFIA May 13 Bulgaria's competition watchdog accused three foreign-owned power distributors on Tuesday of abusing their dominant market position by setting unreasonably high prices for access to their power network to internet, TV and telephony providers.

Grid operators CEZ, Energo-Pro and EVN have breached competition rules and have one month to appeal the ruling, the watchdog said.

The country's energy regulator has also launched a process to revoke the firms' operating licences following a payment dispute with state power provider NEK. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova)