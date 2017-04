SOFIA, April 8 Bulgaria plans to gradually cut its fiscal deficits through 2016, but has given up plans to balance its budget by then due to expected slower economic growth, a finance ministry document showed on Monday.

The Balkan country has maintained a disciplined fiscal policy to help protect its currency peg to the euro, but that has come at the expense of the living standards in the European Union's poorest country. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by John Stonestreet)