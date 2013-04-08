* Aims to keep fiscal deficit at 1.4 pct/GDP this year
* Gives up plans to balance budget by 2015 due to slower
growth
* Sees economic growth at 1 pct this year
* Plans to tap global markets in 2014
SOFIA, April 8 Bulgaria has given up plans to
balance its budget by 2016 because of slower than expected
economic growth, but still intends to gradually cut its fiscal
deficit, a finance ministry document showed on Monday.
The Balkan country has maintained a disciplined fiscal
policy to help protect its currency peg with the euro, but that
has come at the expense of the living standards in the European
Union's poorest country.
Frustration over high utility bills, with unemployment
rising and salaries and pensions frozen, exploded in mass
demonstrations that toppled the centre-right government in
February, opening the way for early election on May 12.
The deficit, which was reduced to 0.5 percent of GDP in
2012, will increase to 1.4 percent this year then fall to 1.3
percent and 1.0 percent in 2014 and 2015 respectively, according
to the mid-term fiscal forecast.
In its mid-term forecast last April, the former government
planned a fiscal deficit of 0.5 percent in 2014 and balanced
budget by the end of 2015.
"The key scenario is to continue the policy of fiscal
consolidation, with a relative easing in the first year of the
period," said the document, which has to be approved by the
interim government by the end of the month.
The interim government has pledged to maintain fiscal
prudence, but also to increase spending for creating new jobs
and supporting the poorest in a bid to quell protesters ahead of
May election.
The finance ministry said recession in the euro zone,
Bulgaria's key economic partner, as well as still weak domestic
demand, will hit growth in 2013 which is forecast at 1 percent,
but sees it recovering to 1.8 percent in 2014 and up to 3.4
percent in 2016.
The growth rates are still a far cry from the 6-7 percent
economic expansion before the economic crisis hit in 2009 and
that the country needs to catch up with its EU peers.
The economic slump has erased over 400,000 jobs in the
Balkan country and the finance ministry sees the unemployment
rate picking up to 13 percent this year, and before gradually
falling to 12 percent in 2016.
Sofia also plans to issue new debt between 1.0 billion
levs-1.3 billion levs ($666 million-$865 million) a year on the
domestic market to finance its budget shortfalls.
Bulgaria will not tap international markets this year, but
plans to do so in 2014 to refinance global bonds worth about
$1.1 billion that mature in early 2015, the document showed.
($1 = 1.5018 Bulgarian levs)
