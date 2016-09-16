(Adds detail, background)
SOFIA, Sept 16 Bulgaria's better-than-expected
economic growth will allow it to cut its fiscal deficit to 0.8
percent this year, the International Monetary Fund said on
Friday, opening the way for further fiscal consolidation in
2017.
The IMF, which carried out a 10-day staff visit to the
Balkan country, said Sofia also needed to keep its public debt
in check to protect its lev currency peg to the euro and avoid
further pressure on its state finances.
"There has been recent fiscal overperformance and it is
welcome... For 2017, our view is that the budget should continue
the consolidation trend on an accrual basis," IMF mission chief
to Bulgaria, Reza Baqir, told reporters.
Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said earlier on Friday
that Bulgaria's fiscal shortfall has fallen below 1.0 percent of
GDP this year from an initial target of 2 percent, which should
help Sofia run a balanced budget in 2018.
Baqir said the cash deficit of the European Union country
next year may be slightly higher than the one in 2016, but
stressed that the centre-right government should work to keep
spending at bay.
Sofia operates under a currency board arrangement that
significantly curtails the central bank's monetary operations,
leaving the fiscal policy as its main tool to influence the
economy and protect the currency peg from external risks.
The IMF increased its forecast for economic growth to 3.0
percent this year from a previous 2.3 percent due to improving
private consumption.
It said Bulgaria needs to take steps to combat high-level
corruption, improve its labour market and reform the judiciary
to attract investors and speed up convergence to EU's average
living standards.
IMF's Baqir said recent health-checks on Bulgarian banks
were a step to improve confidence in the sector after the
collapse of Bulgaria's fourth largest lender in 2014, and urged
strict supervision on lenders that needed to boost capital
buffers and intervene if they fail to do so.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)