Former Bulgarian prime minister and leader of centre-right GERB party Boiko Borisov speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA The centre-right GERB party has a clear mandate to form Bulgaria's next government following a parliamentary election on Sunday, its leader Boiko Borisov said.

"This result confirmed categorically that GERB should be the leading ruling party," Borisov said, adding that GERB would make "utmost efforts" with potential coalition partners to form a government quickly.

GERB won the snap election with between 32.2 percent and 32.8 percent of the vote, exit polls showed.

