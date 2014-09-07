SOFIA, Sept 7 Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party
pledged on Sunday hefty state subsidies to boost energy
efficiency, increase energy aid and restore blocked European
Union payments to kick-start the economy if it wins an election
in October.
GERB has expanded its lead in opinion polls over its main
rival, the Socialist party, ahead of an election on Oct. 5,
which was called after the Socialist-led government stepped down
in July.
The Socialists' one year in power was marked by massive
anti-corruption protests, floods and a banking crisis. They also
did poorly in May's European elections.
GERB's leader Boiko Borisov, speaking to more than 14,000
supporters in Sofia, promised to spend over 2 billion levs (1.32
billion US dollar) to boost the energy efficiency of
communist-era concrete apartment blocks - home to some 700,000
households in the country, the EU's poorest member state.
"The households will be able to pay 40 percent less for
electricity and heating and the lifespan of these buildings will
be expanded by about 30 years after the overhaul," Borisov said.
GERB also plans to double the number of households eligible
for energy benefits in the country, where electricity bills eat
up huge chunk of people's incomes, especially during the winter.
Centre-right GERB was itself was in power until February
2013 when it fell following protests against low living
standards and high utility bills.
Bulgaria has been dogged by two years of political
instability, which prompted Standard & Poor's to downgrade its
sovereign credit rating to one notch above junk in June.
Brussels last year blocked payments on EU-funded projects in
the country worth more than 1.0 billion euros following concerns
over public procurement deals in one of the EU's most corrupt
countries.
Borisov pledged to unlock the payments and boost the
struggling economy - forecast to grow by up to 1.6 percent this
year - to help to increase low living standards in the country,
where average monthly pay is about 400 euros.
GERB plans to keep the country's corporate tax rate
unchanged at 10 percent, but will give the municipalities the
right to increase the flat income tax rate by 2 percentage
points to 12 percent.
On Friday, Socialists said they would seek to scrap the flat
income tax and introduce a graded system if they win.
Borisov also said Bulgaria would back a Gazprom-led
South Stream gas pipeline project only if it got the
EU's nod and would review a deal with Westinghouse to
build a new nuclear reactor.
(1 US dollar = 1.5102 Bulgarian lev)
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova. Editing by Jane Merriman)