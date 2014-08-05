SOFIA Aug 5 A Bulgarian law professor and
former Socialist lawmaker was named as caretaker prime minister
on Tuesday, to govern the Balkan state for two months as it
grapples with the fallout of its worst banking crisis since the
1990s.
The 57-year-old Georgi Bliznashki will become prime minister
while Rumen Porozhanov, a 49-year-old former senior civil
servant, will be finance minister, President Rosen Plevneliev
said in a televised statement.
The interim government takes over after the resignation of
the Socialist-led coalition at the end of July, paving the way
for the country's second snap election in less than two years on
Oct. 5.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Editing
by Matthias Williams and Robin Pomeroy)