SOFIA Nov 13 Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said on Sunday he will resign as promised after his centre-right party's candidate lost the race to become the Balkan country's next president.

The collapse of Borisov's minority government is likely to result in months of political uncertainty and probably trigger early elections in the spring.

"In the first working day of the parliament we will tender the government resignation," Borisov told reporters. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Radu Marinas)