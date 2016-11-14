SOFIA Nov 14 Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko
Borisov has sumbitted his minority government's resignation to
parliament, the government's press office said in a statement on
Monday.
Borisov said on Sunday he would resign after his
centre-right party's candidate lost the race to become the
Balkan country's next president.
"In his letter to the lawmakers, the prime minister stated
that the government will continue to perform its duties until
the election of a new government," the statement said.
The collapse of Borisov's government is likely to result in
months of political uncertainty and probably trigger early
elections in the spring.
