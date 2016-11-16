SOFIA Nov 16 The Bulgarian parliament endorsed
on Wednesday the resignation of the centre-right government of
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, which is likely to lead to months
of political uncertainty and probably an early election in early
2017.
Borisov had tied the fate of his minority cabinet to the
outcome of the November presidential polls and stepped down
following the overwhelming victory of Moscow-friendly political
novice Rumen Radev, who was backed by the opposition Socialists.
"The results of the presidential elections on Sunday made it
clear that society wants a change," Borisov told parliament.
"The vote requires a change in the political situation."
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; writing by Radu Marinas)