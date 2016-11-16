(Adds analysts quote, details, context)
SOFIA Nov 16 Bulgaria's parliament approved on
Wednesday the resignation of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's
centre-right minority government, opening the way to months of
political uncertainty and a likely snap election in early 2017.
Borisov had tied his government's fate to the outcome of
Bulgaria's presidential election and he quit after the victory,
in Sunday's second round of voting, of political novice Rumen
Radev, who favours improved ties with Russia and had the backing
of the opposition Socialists.
"The country is now facing several months of political
turmoil with a caretaker government that will not undertake
major policy reforms in the meantime," said Andrius Tursa of
Teneo Intelligence.
"The results of the presidential elections on Sunday made it
clear that society wants a change," Borisov told parliament.
"The vote requires a change in the political situation."
Borisov's move underscores politicians' failure to persuade
voters they are serious about fighting rampant corruption after
the prime minister's GERB party beat the Socialists in 2014 on a
tough anti-graft ticket.
Many Bulgarians also appear increasingly disappointed with
their political elite as well as with the European Union, which
is struggling to deal with various challenges including the
migrant crisis and Britain's decision to leave the bloc.
All parties in parliament backed the government's
resignation.
If, as expected, no party accepts the mandate to attempt to
form a new government out of the current legislature, outgoing
President Rosen Plevneliev will begin consultations to appoint
an interim administration to steer Bulgaria towards an early
parliamentary election, most likely in the spring.
Plevneliev, a centre-right former minister in a Borisov-led
government, has said he will also consult with his successor,
Radev, in any talks on forming an interim government.
Radev, a former air force commander who says Bulgaria must
revive strained ties with Russia while remaining anchored in
NATO and the European Union, will become president in January.
Analysts say Bulgaria's political turmoil could prove
prolonged as another parliamentary election seems unlikely to
produce a stable majority government able to implement the
economic and other reforms the country needs.
Bulgaria, a Black Sea nation of 7.2 million, joined the EU
in 2007 but still depends almost entirely on Russia for its
energy supplies and military kit, while Russian tourists are an
important source of revenue.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Editing
by Gareth Jones)