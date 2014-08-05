(Refiled to change identifying slug)
SOFIA Aug 5 Bulgaria will name a law professor
and former Socialist lawmaker as caretaker prime minister on
Tuesday, to govern the Balkan state for two months as it
grapples with the fallout of its worst banking crisis since the
1990s, two sources said.
The 57-year-old Georgi Bliznashki will be appointed prime
minister while Rumen Porozhanov, a 49-year-old former senior
civil servant, will become finance minister, the sources told
Reuters ahead of an official announcement.
The interim government takes over after the resignation of
the Socialist-led coalition at the end of July, paving the way
for the country's second snap election in less than two years on
Oct. 5.
"Professor Bliznashki will be appointed prime minister and
Rumen Porozhanov a finance minister," one source a familiar with
the situation told Reuters.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Matthias Williams
and Robin Pomeroy)