SOFIA Aug 5 Bulgaria will name a law professor and former Socialist lawmaker as caretaker prime minister on Tuesday, to govern the Balkan state for two months as it grapples with the fallout of its worst banking crisis since the 1990s, two sources said.

The 57-year-old Georgi Bliznashki will be appointed prime minister while Rumen Porozhanov, a 49-year-old former senior civil servant, will become finance minister, the sources told Reuters ahead of an official announcement.

The interim government takes over after the resignation of the Socialist-led coalition at the end of July, paving the way for the country's second snap election in less than two years on Oct. 5.

"Professor Bliznashki will be appointed prime minister and Rumen Porozhanov a finance minister," one source a familiar with the situation told Reuters.