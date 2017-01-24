PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOFIA Jan 24 Bulgaria will hold an early parliamentary election on March 26, the president said in a statement on Tuesday.
President Rumen Radev, who took office this month, appointed former parliament speaker Ognian Gerdzhikov as interim prime minister and will dissolve parliament on Friday. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Louise Ireland)
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 29 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would walk away from divorce talks with the European Union without a deal if she had to, but her rival in next week's election, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, said he would make sure an agreement was reached if he won power.