* Forming government will be difficult: GERB leader
* Bulgaria dogged by political instability
* Widespread disillusion with political class
* Exit polls suggest record low turnout
* Bank crisis, energy woes, sluggish economy in focus
By Angel Krasimirov and Matthias Williams
SOFIA, Oct 6 Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party
won a snap national election on Sunday but fell short of a
majority, a result that could mean another shaky coalition
struggling to solve a bank crisis and revive economic growth.
GERB leader Boiko Borisov, a former bodyguard and karate
expert said his party would hold internal discussions on Monday
on how to proceed. Exit polls pointed to a highly fractured
result, setting the stage for days or weeks of haggling with
smaller parties and the opposition.
"Under this configuration, I do not see how a government can
be formed," a sombre-sounding Borisov told reporters on Sunday.
Signalling he would try to form a coalition, Borisov also said
he was prepared to take "all risks" to govern the country and
would do "everything necessary" to avoid another election.
With 97 percent of votes counted, GERB had won 32.6 percent,
more than twice the share of their Socialist main opponents, but
exit polls suggested the party would be left 36-38 seats shy of
a majority. A record eight parties were expected to enter
parliament, as disappointment with the main parties strengthened
the attractions of fringe players.
A Socialist Party spokesman called the result a "heavy
defeat". The final results will be published on Wednesday.
If a coalition cannot be formed, Bulgarians who have seen
their country lurch from one crisis to the next may have to head
to the voting booths yet again. The new government will be the
Balkan country's fifth in less than two years, during which mass
street protests toppled a previous GERB administration and
nearly felled its successor.
More instability would also dismay investors. Foreign direct
investment has fallen by more than a fifth this year.
Underscoring the high level of disillusionment with the
political class, the exit polls suggested voter turnout was the
lowest in the 25 years since Bulgaria emerged from communism.
"With such a fragmented parliament, it's difficult to form a
government and it also raises the question of how stable it will
be," said Dimitar Bechev, a political analyst based at the
London School of Economics.
PROBLEM BANK
A top priority for the new government will be to decide what
to do with Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank),
Bulgaria's fourth-biggest lender, which was closed after a run
on deposits in June and whose fate has been in limbo ever since.
The bank's customers have been shut out of their accounts
for more than three months and its main shareholder is charged
with embezzlement. But efforts to sort out the mess were
derailed by political squabbles and it is still not clear
whether the authorities will rescue the bank, or how its
depositors and bondholders might be treated.
The banking crisis has fed widespread frustration with
Bulgaria's political class.
Seven years after the nation of 7.3 million joined the
European Union with hopes of prosperity, corruption remains
endemic, while one in five Bulgarians lives below the poverty
line. The average salary is just over 400 euros ($500) a month
and many Bulgarians have emigrated in search of a better life.
"I am really disappointed with the results. I have no doubts
anymore and I'll apply for a green card today," said voter
Dimitar Dyankov, who wants to move to the United States.
"They'll not be able to form a normal government once again."
While casting his vote, Borisov had said Sunday's poll was a
"last chance" to save Bulgaria and warned that if no government
was formed and another election was called, "then there will be
nothing left to fix in the country".
Bulgaria has been in the hands of a caretaker government
since August, following the collapse of a Socialist-led
administration whose year in power was overshadowed by mass
protests, deadly floods and a row over Russian energy supplies.
"I decided to support some of the new faces. Why vote for
those who have robbed us in the past years?" said shop assistant
Lyubomira Besheva, in her 30s, at a polling station.
Officially no exit polls could be published until Sunday
evening, but that did not stop some media publishing voting
patterns thinly disguised as weather reports or song contests.
NEED FOR REFORM
Tucked into the EU's southeastern edge on the Black Sea,
Bulgaria left communism behind a quarter of a century ago, but
loyalties remain divided between old ally Moscow and Brussels.
Heavily dependent on Russian energy, it is among the
countries most vulnerable to a gas supply cut if the standoff
between the West and Russia over Ukraine continues into winter.
Bulgaria's new government will have to walk a diplomatic
tightrope over the proposed construction of the giant,
Russian-led South Stream gas pipeline, which will bypass
Ukraine. Under pressure from the EU and the United States, Sofia
reluctantly halted work on the project in June.
The next administration will also have to persuade
parliament to let the government raise new debt to fund a higher
fiscal deficit, provide liquidity buffers for the banking system
and plug a large financial hole in the energy sector. To make
matters worse, Brussels has frozen hundreds of millions of
dollars worth of development funds since last year, citing
irregularities in the public procurement process.
"We all know that nothing will change, but the elections are
another reason for us to analyse things as we know best: with a
salad and a brandy," said Kalin Vasilev in a Sofia pub.
"We know they (the politicians) will lie to us again," he
added. "If you took things too seriously in Bulgaria, you'd have
to shoot yourself."
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Additional reporting by
Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Catherine Evans)