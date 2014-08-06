SOFIA Aug 6 Bulgaria's newly appointed Prime Minister Georgi Bliznashki promised on Wednesday to restore citizens' trust in politics in the short time that his caretaker government will be in office.

A law professor and former Socialist party lawmaker, Bliznashki was appointed to head an interim government until the Balkan state holds a snap election on Oct. 5, following the resignation of a Socialist-led coalition government in July.

Bulgaria has been dogged by political instability in the last two years, and in 2013 witnessed protests that brought tens of thousands of people on to the streets, angry about corruption and the cosy ties between big businesses and politicians.

Bliznashki was among a group of lecturers who backed a student occupation of Sofia University as part of the wider anti-corruption protests against the then government.

"We need to restore citizen society's trust in the political institutions," Bliznashki told reporters. "Our caretaker government will do its best so that the elections are held with the active participation of the civil society."

President Rosen Plevneliev on Wednesday dissolved parliament and appointed his interim cabinet, which has inherited a raft of problems from its predecessor, including how to deal with the fallout from the country's worst banking crisis since the 1990s.

Plevneliev told Reuters in an interview that his government would push to put Bulgarian banks under European supervision.

But he said no decision on what to do with Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), which was shut following a run on deposits in June, could be taken until an audit into the bank's books was finished around mid October. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)