By Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA Aug 6 Bulgaria's newly appointed Prime
Minister Georgi Bliznashki promised on Wednesday to restore
public trust in political institutions in the short time that
his caretaker government is in office.
A law professor and former Socialist party lawmaker,
Bliznashki was named on Tuesday to head an interim government
until the Balkan state holds a snap election on Oct. 5,
following the resignation of a Socialist-led coalition
government in July.
Bliznashki also announced Bulgaria's nomination of
Kristalina Georgieva, currently the EU Humanitarian Affairs
Commissioner, to serve in the next European Commission as the
EU's foreign policy chief, a decision first reported by Reuters
on Tuesday.
Bulgaria has been dogged by political instability in the
last two years, and in 2013 saw protests by tens of thousands of
Bulgarians, angry about corruption and cosy ties between big
businesses and politicians.
Bliznashki was among a group of lecturers who backed a
student occupation of Sofia University as part of the wider
anti-corruption protests against the then government.
"We need to restore citizen society's trust in the political
institutions," Bliznashki told reporters. "Our caretaker
government will do its best so that the elections are held with
the active participation of the civil society."
President Rosen Plevneliev dissolved parliament on Wednesday
and appointed his interim cabinet, which has inherited a raft of
problems from its predecessor, including how to deal with the
fallout from the country's worst banking crisis since the 1990s.
Plevneliev told Reuters in an interview that his government
would push to put Bulgarian banks under European supervision.
But he said no decision on what to do with Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank), which was shut following a
run on deposits in June, could be taken until an audit into the
bank's books was finished around mid October.
On Bulgaria's nomination of Georgieva to be EU foreign
policy chief, Bliznashki said it had the support of a number of
other countries, without naming them.
"If she succeeds in occupying the post, this will be a big
success for Bulgaria's foreign policy, for Bulgaria's
diplomacy," he said at his first press conference since taking
office.
"A number of countries back Kristalina Georgieva," he added.
EU governments must nominate candidates by the end of July
to serve on the European Commission, the executive arm of the
European Union which proposes and enforces laws affecting the
bloc's 500 million citizens.
Incoming president of the Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker,
will decide who gets which portfolio. [ID:nL6N0PY1YW}
