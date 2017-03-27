A pre-election poster of the former Bulgarian prime minister and leader of centre-right GERB party Boiko Borisov is seen before a news conference at the party's headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA The centre-right GERB party has won 33.2 percent of votes in the early parliamentary election in Bulgaria, data from the central electoral commission showed on Monday, with 16.8 percent of the ballots counted.

The leftist Socialists came in second with 27.5 percent of the vote, followed by the nationalist alliance United Patriots with 9.7 percent.

Two more political parties will enter the Balkan country's next parliament - the ethnic Turkish MRF party with 6.4 percent and populist party Will with 4.0 percent, the commission data showed.

Final official results are expected on Thursday.

