SOFIA Nov 14 Bulgarian Socialist ally Rumen
Radev, a Russia-friendly newcomer to politics, won the Bulgarian
presidential election, partial official results showed on
Monday.
Former air force commander Radev won 59.4 percent of the
vote, compared with 36.2 percent for the candidate of the ruling
centre-right GERB party, Tsetska Tsacheva, with 99.3 percent of
polling stations counted.
The results, which reflected exit polls, meant Radev will
take office for a 5-year term on Jan. 22 next year.
