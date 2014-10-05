SOFIA Oct 5 The results of Bulgaria's general
election point to a heavy defeat for the Socialists, a party
spokesman told reporters on Sunday evening.
Exit polls suggested the Socialists had won about 16 percent
of the vote, around half the tally of the centre right GERB
party, their main opponents. A Socialist-led coalition governed
Bulgaria until its collapse in July.
"This is the vote of the Bulgarian citizens and we accept
it. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) suffered a heavy defeat,
the results are disappointing," said Atanas Merdzhanov.
